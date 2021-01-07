City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $72.78 on Monday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.