Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.30.

NYSE:C opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

