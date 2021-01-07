Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.01.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.