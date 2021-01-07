Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.01.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
