Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Shares of RACE opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

