Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Neutral

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

