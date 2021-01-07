Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.99 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

