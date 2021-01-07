Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $249.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.43. 3,485,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,642. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

