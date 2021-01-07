Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

CIEN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 1,262,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

