CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 28,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. CHS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

