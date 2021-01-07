CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 28,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. CHS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58.
