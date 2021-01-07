Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays began coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $25.31 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.