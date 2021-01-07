Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Gordon Haskett raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $104.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $109.53, with a volume of 1496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,116 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

