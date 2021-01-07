China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.40. China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 27,154 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHU shares. BidaskClub upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.