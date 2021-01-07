China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 20,315,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,597,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHL. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

