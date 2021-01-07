China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. China Distance Education has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Distance Education (DL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.