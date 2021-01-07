China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.

China BlueChemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilisers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

