Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CIM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

