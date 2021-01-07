Chiliz Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.07 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $114.98 million and approximately $63.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens.

The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

