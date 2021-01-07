Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

