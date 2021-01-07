Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. BidaskClub cut Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,418. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. 1,650,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

