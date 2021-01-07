Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Western New England Bancorp worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

