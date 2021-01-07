Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,361 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

