Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Intevac worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intevac by 375.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 95.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intevac in the third quarter worth $173,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Intevac stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

