Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BRT Apartments worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

