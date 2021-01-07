Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of DZS worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

