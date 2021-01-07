Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $212.79 Average PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $254.76. The stock had a trading volume of 392,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

