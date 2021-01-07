Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $212.79 Average PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $254.76. The stock had a trading volume of 392,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
