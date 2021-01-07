Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.40. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 416,080 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £31.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.75.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

