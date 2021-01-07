Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.01.
CHNG opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,880,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
