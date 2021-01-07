Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.01.

CHNG opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,880,000.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

