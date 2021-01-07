Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

