Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.66.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.