ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 2,810,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,379,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,578,000. Boston Partners raised its position in ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,413,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

