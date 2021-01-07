ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00011884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.