CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. CGI posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CGI by 876.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in CGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after purchasing an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after buying an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $78.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

