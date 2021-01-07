CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.10. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.84.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.46. 111,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,088. The stock has a market cap of C$383.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

