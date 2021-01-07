Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 312 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris OShea bought 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).
- On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea bought 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).
LON CNA opened at GBX 50.78 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.11.
About Centrica plc (CNA.L)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
