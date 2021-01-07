Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 312 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris OShea bought 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea bought 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

LON CNA opened at GBX 50.78 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

About Centrica plc (CNA.L)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

