Centrality Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and $1.09 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00310075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.36 or 0.02875157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.