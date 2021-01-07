Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $16.59. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 23,362 shares traded.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

