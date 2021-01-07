Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 152,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

