Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $794,675.90 and $357,872.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.