Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.67.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,281,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,674. The stock has a market cap of C$17.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

