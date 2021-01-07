Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

