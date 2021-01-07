Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. 44,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.10. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.