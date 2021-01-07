Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cavco Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $188.42 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

