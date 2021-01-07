Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

