Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.