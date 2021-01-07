Castle Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market capitalization of $7,825.70 and $26.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00278464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00040154 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.43 or 0.01440375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,559,699 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

