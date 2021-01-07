Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $65.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CWST traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $61.82. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

