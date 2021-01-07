Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Shares of CVNA opened at $250.83 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total transaction of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,733,839 shares of company stock valued at $661,148,290 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

