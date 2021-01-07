Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 388.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

