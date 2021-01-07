Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.