Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 22,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,162. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

