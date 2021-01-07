Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $32.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,951 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

